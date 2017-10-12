WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Southwestern Vermont Health Care will acquire Deerfield Valley Rescue’s building in a new agreement as both companies look to expand in Wilmington.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports SVHC will move into the DVR building and provide financial support as the company begins a fundraising campaign for a new facility. Both companies had previously operated in neighboring buildings.
SVHC plans to develop a new health center complete with new exam rooms, provider space and a supplemental parking lot. The proposed center will be about 5,000 square feet.
DVR plans to move to a former welding shop. The company plans to buy the property and move in around Dec. 1. DVR officials say the new site will offer more space for training along with new ambulance bays.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline
___
Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/