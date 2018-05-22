Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Health care executive Seth Hall wins Democratic nomination in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District Originally published May 22, 2018 at 6:41 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health care executive Seth Hall wins Democratic nomination in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District. The Associated Press Next StoryWoman falls off cliff at Lake Powell, dies in Page hospital Previous StoryWomack nominated for fifth term in Congress from northwestern Arkansas