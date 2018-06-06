KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — A health care benefits company is donating 10,000 opioid disposal kits to help authorities in part of Ohio hard hit by the state’s overdose crisis.
UnitedHealthcare plans to give the kits Thursday to the Montgomery County Opiate Taskforce and Kettering Medical Center.
UHC says each kit can be used to break down 45 tablets or six opioid patches in sealable patches that can be discard safely into household garbage and then into landfills.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican candidate for governor, plans to join government and health care officials in Kettering.
The state has ranked among the nation’s highest in opioid-related overdose deaths in recent years.