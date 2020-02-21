SEOUL – A South Korean church with a messianic leader was identified Friday as a hotbed of coronavirus cases as the outbreak grows in parts of the country.

The leader of the sect, Lee Man-hee, said all gatherings and other outreach have been suspended after health authorities linked Lee’s followers to more than two-thirds of all confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea.

Lee denounced the coronavirus as a “devil’s deed” to curb the growth of his church, which extols Lee as a prophet-like figure who can decode hidden meanings from the Bible before a coming apocalypse. Critics describe Lee’s network as a cult.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said more than two-thirds of South Korea’s 204 confirmed coronavirus cases are traced to Lee’s secretive religious movement, called Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong told reporters that Shincheonji services, which often gather followers in a crowded spaces, possibly led to mass transmissions.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for a full investigation into transmission clusters at a Shincheonji church in Daegu, in South Korea’s southeast, and at a funeral in Cheongdo County.

Since members of the church attended the funeral, the Cheongdo hospital reported 15 coronavirus cases, including South Korea’s first death from the virus on Thursday. A second coronavirus death, a woman in her 50s under hospital care, was reported Friday, also in Cheongdo.

Lee, who founded the church in 1984, said the mass infection is “a devil’s deed to curb the rapid growth of Shincheonji,” according to an internal message carried by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Shincheonji said in a public statement Friday that it has shut and disinfected all its 74 churches nationwide.

The church is believed to have more than 200,000 adherents across the country. Followers equate Lee with the second coming of Jesus who will deliver salvation from an impending end of days.