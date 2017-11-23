NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Visitors at a southwest Idaho lake can once again touch the water without fear of contacting toxic algae.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Southwest District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality lifted the health advisory at Lake Lowell Wednesday after initially issuing the warning in August.

DEQ had been monitoring the high concentrations of blue-green algae at the lake and have confirmed that toxin levels are now below the safety threshold. However, officials warn that other algae blooms may exist at the lake and visitors should be careful around water with visible slime, surface scum or foul odor.

Lake Lowell is part of the Dear Flat National Wildlife Refuge that’s managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.