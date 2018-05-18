Share story

By
The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Harrah’s has failed to win a 30-year extension of its no-bid contract to operate Louisiana’s land-based casino in New Orleans.

The House and Senate couldn’t agree on final terms for a deal, stalling the legislation without passage as the regular session was ending Friday.

The contract agreement had become one of the most contentious issues of the session.

Harrah’s sought a deal to manage the New Orleans casino until 2054, in exchange for adding new restaurants, a second hotel and more entertainment space. Company officials say they can’t make such improvements with only six years remaining in their current contract.

Supporters said the proposal would be an economic boon for the city and state. Opponents said the process was too rushed, with too few details.

