MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Rep. Ritchie Whorton won the House of Representatives’ annual “Shroud Award” for the session’s deadest bill Thursday for his proposal to turn on headlights from sunrise to sunset — a half hour earlier than current law.
When Whorton introduced the bill, he said he almost got into an accident around sunset and provided members a color photo of the visibility from his car.
The Shroud Award — a black suit mounted on cardboard and a bottle of embalming fluid — is a House tradition given on the final day to the session’s “deadest bill.” The resolution bestowing the award pokes fun at failed bills.
Runners-up included regulating eyelash extension facilities, creating a former Alabama legislative members’ association and requiring the state’s Forever Wild conservation program to pay taxes on land.
