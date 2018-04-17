BERLIN (AP) — An apparent headless body that prompted a major police operation in southern Germany has turned out to be a doll.
Police in Baden-Wuerttemberg state say a passer-by spotted what appeared to be a clothed but headless corpse covered in blood lying by a stream in Remstal, near Stuttgart, late Monday.
Officers cordoned off the suspected crime scene and firefighters were called to retrieve the body, which was lying in an inaccessible place.
In a statement Tuesday, police said that only once firefighters reached the site were they able to determine that it was, in fact, a doll.
