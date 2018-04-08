ST. AMANT, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a head-on crash has claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl.

A state police news release says Addisyn Teekell sustained serious injuries and was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say troopers began investigating the two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Friday.

They tell news outlets a vehicle struck another vehicle that 32-year-old Benjamin Teekell was traveling in.

The child was properly restrained, and impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.