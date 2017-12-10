REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — The State Patrol says a head-on crash in southwestern Minnesota has killed three people, including a toddler.
Authorities say 34-year-old Shaunna Kraft of Lakefield was trying to pass another vehicle on a bridge on Highway 71 when she collided head-on with a minivan driven by 41-year-old Teresa Linde of Redwood Falls.
Both drivers died at the scene. Also killed was a 1-year-old in Kraft’s car, Brexlee Brian Thammalong.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports neither driver was wearing a seat belt. It was not known if the child who died was restrained.
The patrol says two others in Kraft’s car suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash happened Saturday evening near Morton.