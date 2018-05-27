PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a fiery early morning head-on crash in north Philadelphia claimed the lives of three people and critically injured a fourth.

Officers say a car heading north in the Feltonville neighborhood collided with a southbound car at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Capt. Frank Palumbo says three people in one car were pronounced dead at scene. A person from the other car was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say speed may have been a factor.