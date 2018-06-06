MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle that a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop fled and crashed head-on into another car, killing three people.

Trooper Ben Gardner says the crash happened early Wednesday on Highway 56 about 4 miles west of Lyons in western McPherson County.

The driver was speeding and nearly ran a Rice County deputy off the road. The deputy pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it because of the speed.

Gardner says the car eventually collided nearly head-on with a westbound car in neighboring McPherson County.

The driver of westbound car and a passenger in the speeding car died at the scene. Gardner said the driver of the eastbound car was hospitalized and later died.

No names have been released.