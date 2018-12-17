TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The head of Albania’s top court has been removed after he failed to account for his income.
A vetting commission checking his personal and professional background decided Monday to discharge Bashkim Dedja from the position of head of the Constitutional Court.
The nine-member court is currently unable to function as eight of its judges have been removed from duty in the vetting process.
Albania is vetting some 800 judges and prosecutors to root out bribery and ensure they are independent from politics.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- HQ Trivia co-founder dies apparently of drug overdose, police say
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
The process started more than two years ago when parliament unanimously passed a judicial reform aiming to fight the judicial corruption that has plagued post-communist Albania, hampering its democratic growth.
Next year Albania, a NATO member since 2009, expects to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union.