AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of Texas’ sprawling health agency is resigning in the wake of it botching millions of dollars in contracts.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Charles Smith, his longtime aid, was leaving his post as executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission at the end of the month.
Officials discovered last month that staff members incorrectly scored five managed care contracts worth an estimated $600 million. The State Auditor’s Office released a subsequent report highlighting problems with the agency’s procurement processes.
Smith is the latest of several top agency officials to leave.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Abbott recently tapped former state Sen. Tommy Williams to help correct the agency’s contracting mistakes. The governor said Williams will now lead it on an interim basis beginning June 1.