JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of Mississippi’s Medicaid health insurance program is resigning.
Gov. Phil Bryant told WLBT-TV Friday that Dr. David Dzielak (JEL’-ik) is leaving his post as executive director of the Division of Medicaid after six years.
The move comes as Bryant has told Medicaid to let the Department of Human Services certify who’s eligible for the state-federal health insurance program that covers one in four Mississippians. Lawmakers will re-examine rules underlying Medicaid starting in January, as Republicans seek to hold down spending. Dzielak told House members Thursday that Medicaid, projected to spend $919 million in state funds this year, is projected to need another $47 million this year.
Bryant hired Dzielak when he took office. Previously, the cardiovascular physiologist helped run research efforts at University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
___
Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com