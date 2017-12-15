JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of Mississippi’s Medicaid health insurance program is resigning.

Gov. Phil Bryant told WLBT-TV Friday that Dr. David Dzielak (JEL’-ik) is leaving his post as executive director of the Division of Medicaid after six years.

The move comes as Bryant has told Medicaid to let the Department of Human Services certify who’s eligible for the state-federal health insurance program that covers one in four Mississippians. Lawmakers will re-examine rules underlying Medicaid starting in January, as Republicans seek to hold down spending. Dzielak told House members Thursday that Medicaid, projected to spend $919 million in state funds this year, is projected to need another $47 million this year.

Bryant hired Dzielak when he took office. Previously, the cardiovascular physiologist helped run research efforts at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com