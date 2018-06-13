AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The head of Maine’s economic development office plans to step down next week.

Economic and Community Development Commissioner George Gervais said Tuesday that he will resign effective June 22. He has held the post since May 2011.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage praised Gervais’ leadership and said he “worked collaboratively across departments to increase trade and tourism with tremendous success.”

Gervais said he appreciated the opportunity to lead the department and the trust placed in him by LePage.

LePage had nominated Gervais to lead the Maine State Housing Authority earlier this year, but his confirmation was blocked by Senate Democrats.