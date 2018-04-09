CLEVELAND (AP) — The head of the Cleveland Community Police Commission has been put on paid administrative leave for at least a month as officials investigate workplace concerns and complaints about his performance.
The commission was intended to give community input on policy as police reforms are made. It was required under a court-monitored agreement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Jason Goodrick has been the commission’s executive director since June. He was put on leave Friday. WJW-TV reports the letter issued to Goodrick about his leave says he also has expressed “discomfort and dissatisfaction with the current work environment.”
WJW reports Goodrick didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
He is the commission’s second director. The first was convicted of trying to defraud the city by falsifying moving receipts.
___
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com