HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The head of Montana’s Division of Child and Family Services has resigned after 16 months on the job.

Maurita Johnson held the position since November 2016. Officials did not give a reason for her departure last Friday.

Health department director Sheila Hogan tells Lee Newspapers of Montana the position is a top priority and they will be seeking a replacement immediately.

When Johnson started in Montana, the state had a record 3,300 children in foster care and the agency was being criticized for failing to remove children from dangerous homes and unnecessarily removing others.

Johnson said she wanted to reduce the number of children in foster care while improving training and job satisfaction for caseworkers.

Montana has more than 3,900 children in care and is advertising for 22 caseworkers.