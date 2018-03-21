PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — After a year on the job, the superintendent of a Virginia jail under federal investigation has stepped down.

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail accepted 60-year-old Ronaldo D. Myers’ resignation at a Wednesday closed meeting scheduled to assess his performance.

The jail’s board chair, Norfolk City Councilman Martin Thomas Jr., praised Myers’ performance, telling news outlets the board hadn’t anticipated his resignation. He said Myers, who wasn’t present Wednesday, told him earlier this month he had to return to South Carolina for family reasons.

Myers had taken over a jail under scrutiny for inmate deaths and treatment of mentally ill inmates. The jail has been hit with multiple lawsuits stemming from before his tenure.

Unlike last time, the board doesn’t plan to hire a headhunting firm to find a new superintendent.