Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, there had been speculation about whether King Charles III might adopt a different regnal name to distance himself from his namesake predecessors, Charles I and Charles II.

Some feared that the two earlier monarchs’ colorful and controversial lives might cast a reputational shadow over the current Charles. Tatler, the British society magazine, humorously called the matter “The Curse of King Charles.”

Who were King Charles I and King Charles II?

King Charles I, who ascended to the throne in 1625, was known for possessing both a stammer and a mercurial temperament. He is also remembered for being the only British sovereign to have led to the temporary abolition of the monarchy. His reign was marked by growing tensions between the crown and Parliament, which sought to curtail the king’s powers.

Those tensions eventually escalated into a series of wars both between and within England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

In 1642, Charles I tried to arrest lawmakers in the House of Commons, leading to the English Civil War, which ultimately ended in victory for the parliamentary forces of politician Oliver Cromwell. The king was convicted of high treason and was beheaded in London in 1649.

Infamous for a different reason was King Charles II, Charles I’s son, who took the throne in 1660 after spending nine years in exile abroad, and led the country through the depths of an outbreak of the bubonic plague, as well as the Great Fire of London in 1666.

Charles II earned the nickname “the Merry Monarch” because of his dalliances with multiple mistresses and his indulgence in a hedonistic, bon viveur lifestyle. His reign ushered in an era of gleeful frivolity for the upper classes and the welcome return of popular entertainment after years of social puritanism fostered by Cromwell, who had led England as the “Lord Protector” in the absence of a monarch after Charles I’s execution.

Charles II was also a lover of dogs, and the King Charles Spaniel, with a mop of curly hair not dissimilar to that of the monarch himself, was named after him.

In 2005, British news outlets reported that the current Charles had discussed using one of his other names, George, when he ascended to the throne, making him George VII. (His full given name is Charles Philip Arthur George.)

But on Sept. 8, the day of the queen’s death, then-Prime Minister Liz Truss revealed that Elizabeth’s son would rule as King Charles III.