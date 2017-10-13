DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Officials say young people involved in alleged hazing at a suburban Detroit high school have been disciplined.
The Dearborn Public Schools district hasn’t released details about what happened. Fordson High School Principal Heyam Alcodray said in a letter to parents this week that officials investigated after learning of the allegation. He says it’s a “rogue” incident.
The letter says: “This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy and will not be allowed at Fordson High School.
A statement posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said school officials have been in contact with Dearborn police.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show