DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Officials say young people involved in alleged hazing at a suburban Detroit high school have been disciplined.

The Dearborn Public Schools district hasn’t released details about what happened. Fordson High School Principal Heyam Alcodray said in a letter to parents this week that officials investigated after learning of the allegation. He says it’s a “rogue” incident.

The letter says: “This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy and will not be allowed at Fordson High School.

A statement posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said school officials have been in contact with Dearborn police.