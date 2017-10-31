CENTER CITY, Minn. (AP) — Addiction treatment provider Hazelden has cut nearly five dozen jobs this year because of discounted payment rates from health insurers and installation of a new electronic records system.

The Center City-based provider says Minnesota has lost 40 of the 57 jobs eliminated. Hazelden has operations in eight other states.

The Star Tribune reports a Hazelden financial statement says the transition from self-pay patients to those covered by health insurance happened faster than expected, resulting in greater discounts.

The Minnesota-based nonprofit Hazelden has been known as Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation since it merged with the California-based Betty Ford Center in 2014.

