CENTER CITY, Minn. (AP) — Addiction treatment provider Hazelden has cut nearly five dozen jobs this year because of discounted payment rates from health insurers and installation of a new electronic records system.
The Center City-based provider says Minnesota has lost 40 of the 57 jobs eliminated. Hazelden has operations in eight other states.
The Star Tribune reports a Hazelden financial statement says the transition from self-pay patients to those covered by health insurance happened faster than expected, resulting in greater discounts.
The Minnesota-based nonprofit Hazelden has been known as Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation since it merged with the California-based Betty Ford Center in 2014.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- You can’t get there from here: Seattle street work keeps customers from downtown Irish pub
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com