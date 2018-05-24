EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon plans to cut down trees as part of the upcoming demolition of Hayward Field.

The Register-Guard reports that all 23 trees between East 15th and 18th avenues on the west side of Agate Street are targeted for removal. Some of those trees are elms that date to the early 20th century.

The university says the trees must be removed to accommodate sidewalk and infrastructure changes. It plans to plant 33 new trees as it rebuilds Hayward into a 12,900-seat venue with temporary seating for up to 30,000 people.

The city is taking written public comments on the proposed tree removal through May 30.

