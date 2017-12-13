NEW YORK (AP) — In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein’s advances led to a nightmare experience making the 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic “Frida.”
The New York Times on Wednesday published Hayek’s account in which she writes that Weinstein was for years “my monster.” The actress said that Weinstein would turn up at her door “at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location.”
Hayek lists the many ways she denied Weinstein, including saying no to massages, showers and sex. Hayek says that Weinstein then made outrageous demands on the production of “Frida,” which Hayek was producing, including insisting she film a sex scene with full frontal nudity.
In order to finish the film, Hayek agreed but had a nervous breakdown while shooting the scene.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced