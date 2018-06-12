BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has filed a lawsuit against the St. Louis suburb of Bel-Ridge, accusing the city of violating the state’s Sunshine Law.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday accuses the north St. Louis County town of repeatedly failing to provide proper notice of closed meetings. The suit also accuses Bel-Ridge officials of using closed meetings to discuss topics that should have been open to the public.

A message left with Bel-Ridge’s mayor was not immediately returned.

Hawley, a Republican, says government transparency “is a key tenet of democracy.” His office in January filed similar lawsuits against the St. Louis County executive’s office and the Jefferson County Council.

Bel-Ridge has a population of about 2,700.