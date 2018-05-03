JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican gubernatorial contender Scott Hawkins says he has pancreatic cancer but will continue his campaign.
A release from Hawkins’ campaign Thursday says Hawkins was diagnosed in February and has undergone “aggressive treatments” while maintaining his schedule.
The release includes statements from Hawkins’ doctors.
A message was left with Hawkins’ campaign.
Hawkins is one of the higher-profile Republicans to have announced plans to seek the GOP nomination for governor.
Another Republican, former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy, temporarily suspended his campaign last year for medical issues with his heart. In reviving his campaign in December, Dunleavy said his treatments were successful.
Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is seeking re-election.
He announced a prostate cancer diagnosis in late 2016 and had what he described as successful surgery to treat the cancer.