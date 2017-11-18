HONOLULU (AP) — Numbers from the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations show the state’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low 2.2 percent last month.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the figures released on Thursday mark the lowest on record since the current methodology went into effect in 1976. The rate is lower than the previous record of 2.4 percent reached in 1989 and 2006.

State economist Eugene Tian says the low unemployment rate indicates a smaller labor force. He says the rate may be a result of people leaving the state because they couldn’t find work.

The labor force decreased by 2,200 from September to October, dropping to 686,600. The labor force number includes people who are employed, those who are self-employed and those who are unemployed but seeking work.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com