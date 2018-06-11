HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Department of Agriculture report indicates Hawaii’s seed industry is projected to drop in value by 19 percent during the 2017-18 season.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports shipments of seeds out of the state are projected to increase by 67 percent to 12.7 million pounds (5.8 million kilograms) in the season ending this month.

The seed shipments are up from the 7.6 million pounds (3.4 million kilograms) recorded in the last season and surpass the previous high of 12 million pounds (5.4 million kilograms) in the 2009-10 season.

The federal department projects the statewide production value of seeds to be $121 million this season with seed corn accounting for 95 percent of the value. The production value of seeds last season was $148 million.

