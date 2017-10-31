FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A Hawaiian inmate at a private prison in Arizona has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another inmate more than 100 times in 2010.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the Pinal County Attorney’s Office originally intended to seek the death penalty in the case.
But in January, prosecutors withdrew the chance of capital punishment in Micah Kanahele’s case.
After the 36-year-old Kanahele pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder, a judge sentenced him to a natural life sentence.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
Kanahele admitted to killing 26-year-old Bronson Nunuha in February 2010 at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy.
Authorities say Nunuha sustained at least 140 stab wounds and the initials of a prison gang name were carved into his chest.
At the time of Nunuha’s death, the Eloy prison was housing more 1,800 Hawaiian inmates.
___
Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.