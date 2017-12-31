HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii woman is in the hospital after she was allegedly kidnapped from a home in Puna.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports one suspect turned himself in to police Saturday and was released pending investigation. Police were seeking three others in the case of the alleged kidnapping of Rochelle “Shelly” Guyer.

Guyer’s mother, Agnes Nathaniel, says her daughter was taken at gunpoint from her cousin’s home in Hawaiian Beaches, where she had been staying,

Nathaniel identified two of the suspects on Facebook as Nicole Nasario and Josh Sosa and says the pair “put a gun to my daughter’s head hit (her) with a crowbar and put her in the back of the trunk and kidnapped her.”

Nathaniel says she is not sure if or how Guyer knows Nasario and Sosa.

