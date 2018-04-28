LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii health officials warn that if beaches and others areas on Kauai smell like sewage, they’re likely contaminated.

The Garden Island reports the Hawaii Department of Health hasn’t received any indications of disease outbreaks following the recent flooding, but people have reported rashes and irritated skin after spending time in the sand at Hanalei Bay.

Department officials say they don’t test sand quality but the quality of coastal waters is monitored. The department issued a brown water advisory for Hanalei Bay Friday following the Thursday rainfall.

Dirty water advisories have remained in effect for parts of the island since the flooding.

The department advises people to consider putting a towel or blanket down on the beaches and wash off after contact.

