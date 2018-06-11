HONOLULU (AP) — Small explosions at the summit of an erupting Hawaii volcano could send ash into communities.
Scientists say the blasts happened Monday, including one after a magnitude-5.4 earthquake. Ash expelled from the Kilauea volcano may cause poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.
The Big Island volcano has been erupting for more than a month, sending lava into neighborhoods from cracks in the ground and destroying hundreds of homes.
A river of molten rock is flowing toward a community that got wiped out last week. A fissure is shooting fountains of lava into the air, which is flowing to the ocean. Gas emissions from the vent have doubled.
Scientists warn against venturing too close to lava hitting water, saying it could expose people to dangers from flying debris.