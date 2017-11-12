HONOLULU (AP) — A private school in Honolulu has fired its band director amid allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.
Former Damien Memorial School band director Peter John Rucci was charged on Saturday with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and four counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was arrested, but later released after posting $150,000 bail.
The 61-year-old Rucci told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that his arrest “was a complete surprise.” He said he knows the alleged victim, but referred further comments to his attorney, who did not immediately return a message for comment.
Police said the alleged sexual assaults occurred in June, before Rucci was hired at Damien in August.
A school spokesman said the alleged assault did not involve any Damien students.