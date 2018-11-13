HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii retirement home says residents in its independent living wing may take advantage of the state’s new medically assisted suicide law if they wish.
But Kahala Nui told residents this week that those in its assisted living and nursing center may not do so.
Kahala Nui CEO Pat Duarte said Tuesday the law allows health care facilities to determine whether they want to participate in provisions of the law. He says Kahala Nui’s health center won’t participate.
He says a lease Kahala Nui has with the Roman Catholic Church prohibits the home from assisting, promoting or coordinating medically assisted suicide.
The statement comes after the ACLU demanded earlier this month that Kahala Nui stop discriminating against non-Catholic residents and allow them to take advantage of the law if they wish.