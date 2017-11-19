WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii retailers and the marketing director of Maui’s most popular shopping mall are hoping residents shop at local stores this holiday season rather than online.

The Maui News reports Queen Kaahumanu Center Marketing Director Toni Rojas says there are “special deals right on island, you don’t have to order online.”

A survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics says 115 million Americans will shop on the day after Thanksgiving, while 78 million Americans say they will shop on the Monday following Thanksgiving. It is when online retailers up the ante and offer discounts.

Queen Kaahumanu Center will have a gift giveaway to the first 500 shoppers at 6 a.m. on the morning after Thanksgiving.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com