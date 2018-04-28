HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii restaurant chain says a data breach may have compromised customers’ personal information, including credit and debit card numbers.
Zippy’s Restaurants says customers who made purchases with cards from Nov. 23 to March 29 may be affected.
The information may have been compromised at all Zippy’s locations as well as Napoleon’s Bakery, Kahala Sushi and Pearl City Sushi.
The company says it is working with security experts to “implement processes and measures that will improve our system security to help prevent this from happening again.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
The company advises customers to monitor their credit or debit card statements and immediately contact their financial institutions if they find suspicious activity.
Zippy’s is one of Hawaii’s largest restaurant chains.