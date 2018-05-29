HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is moving forward with plans to limit the number of daily visitors to the popular Haena State Park on Kauai’s north shore.

The Star-Advertiser reports that the state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday reviewed a master plan that would only allow 900 — rather than 2,000 — visitors per day at the park.

The board recommended that Gov. David Ige approve the final environmental impact statement and give the board leader authority to approve the final master plan, which has been in the works for 20 years.

It is the state park division’s first attempt to reduce daily patronage at a park.

Haena State Park is the gateway to the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park and Kalalau Trail and is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year.

