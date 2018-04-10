HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County police have identified the suspect in a murder-suicide as 50-year-old police officer Christopher R. Kapua-Allison.
Capt. Randall Medeiros said that police found his service weapon near the bodies in his house on Sunday.
Police said an autopsy revealed both he and his wife, Jolene-Rae K. Kapua-Allison, died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
The autopsy found that the manner of death was homicide for the 54-year-old Jolene-Rae K. Kapua-Allison and suicide for her husband.
Police said Christopher R. Kapua-Allison had been the subject of a criminal investigation into alleged domestic violence prior to the incident.