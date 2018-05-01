HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers were expected to vote on a slew of bills as this year’s legislative session wraps up.

Among the bills the Democratic-controlled state Legislature is expected to consider on Tuesday:

— SUNSCREEN BAN: Legislation that would ban the sale of sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Scientists have found that the two substances commonly found in many sunscreen lotions can kill coral, which are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem in Hawaii. The law would go into effect starting in 2021, unless a buyer has a prescription from a licensed health care provider.

— GAY CONVERSION BAN: This bill would prohibit licensed professional counselors from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. The legislation says anyone who attempts to conduct such “gay conversion therapy” on people under 18 years old will be subject to disciplinary action by a professional licensing authority. California in 2012 was the first state to ban the treatment. Its law has been upheld in court against challenges.

— VOTE BY MAIL: A bill that would test the implementation of all-mail elections with a pilot program in Kauai County in 2020. Kauai voters could still vote in-person if they wanted at a limited number of centers. They will also have the option to drop off their ballots in person. The pilot program would be conducted during the primary and general elections that year. Four states — Colorado, Oregon and Washington — already have all-mail voting statewide. California will have an all-mail ballot in this year’s election.

The state Office of Elections supports transitioning to all-mail voting, saying it would make casting ballots more convenient and accessible. In the 2016 primary election, 54.4 percent of Hawaii voters voted by mail using an absentee ballot.

— KEEP OBAMACARE: A measure that would write selected provisions of President Barack Obama’s health care law, the Affordable Care Act, into state law in case it is ever repealed at the federal level. Among the measures Hawaii would incorporate: Extend dependent coverage for adult children up to 26 years old, prohibit health insurance companies from rejecting customers based on a pre-existing condition and prohibiting gender as a factor in determining premiums.

— SURRENDERING FIREARMS: A bill that would slash the amount of time people have to relinquish their firearms after being disqualified from gun ownership to seven days from the current 30. An individual could lose the right to possess a gun after being indicted, for example, or after being hit with a temporary restraining order. The measure is aimed at protecting people from domestic abusers.