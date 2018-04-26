HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have passed legislation banning bump stocks.
Bump stocks allow guns to be fired like assault weapons. The gunman who killed 58 people and injured hundreds in Las Vegas last October used the device.
The state Senate voted 24-0 to pass the measure on Wednesday. The House passed the bill earlier this month. Spokeswoman for Gov. David Ige, Jodi Leong, says he supports the bill.
Massachusetts, New Jersey, Washington and Vermont have each banned the devices since the Las Vegas shooting. Florida’s governor last month signed a bill banning them, but the National Rifle Association has filed a lawsuit challenging it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
Lawmakers backing the bill in Hawaii say they want to do all they can to ensure mass shootings don’t occur in the islands.