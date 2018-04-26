HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have passed legislation banning bump stocks.

Bump stocks allow guns to be fired like assault weapons. The gunman who killed 58 people and injured hundreds in Las Vegas last October used the device.

The state Senate voted 24-0 to pass the measure on Wednesday. The House passed the bill earlier this month. Spokeswoman for Gov. David Ige, Jodi Leong, says he supports the bill.

Massachusetts, New Jersey, Washington and Vermont have each banned the devices since the Las Vegas shooting. Florida’s governor last month signed a bill banning them, but the National Rifle Association has filed a lawsuit challenging it.

Lawmakers backing the bill in Hawaii say they want to do all they can to ensure mass shootings don’t occur in the islands.