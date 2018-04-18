HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are discussing two bills that would tighten the state’s already strict gun regulations.
One bill would ban bump stocks, a device used by the gunman in the Las Vegas shooting last October that killed 58 people. Bump stocks allow guns to be fired like assault weapons.
Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington state have each banned the devices since the Las Vegas shooting.
The other bill would reduce the time a gun owner disqualified from possessing a gun would have to turn in his or her weapon. The state House version would give gun owners seven business days, down from the current 30. The Senate version would allow seven days.
House and Senate members are currently working out differences in their bills.