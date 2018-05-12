HONOLULU (AP) — The head of the Hawaii State Department of Health has announced she will be retiring at the end of the month.

Dr. Virginia Pressler, who has led the agency since December 2014, will step down as director.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Thursday that Bruce Anderson will serve as the agency’s interim director.

Ige says Anderson has worked more than two decades with the department and “will be able to hit the ground running and effectively support and lead existing initiatives.”

Anderson has served as the administrator of the state Division of Aquatic Resources since late 2015. He previously served as the CEO of the Hawaii Health Systems Corp. He holds a doctorate in biomedical sciences from the University of Hawaii.