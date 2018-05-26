HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed into law a bill that bans therapists from offering “conversion therapy” to LGBTQ youths under the age of 18.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Ige said Friday the practice of conversion therapy is “neither medically nor ethically appropriate.”

The ban on what’s technically known as “sexual orientation change efforts” includes the practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression and applies to psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and other licensed professionals.

Hawaii now is the 12th state to put such a prohibition in place.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com