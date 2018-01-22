HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is preparing to give his annual state of the state address.
Monday’s speech comes as the islands continue to grapple with the shock of a missile alert mistakenly sent to residents and visitors a week ago and longer-term issues like homelessness and a housing shortage.
On Friday, the governor took questions from state lawmakers on the missile alert. He has said the mistake and subsequent delay in notifying people of the error was unacceptable. He’s apologized repeatedly for the “pain and confusion” it caused.
Housing and homelessness continues to be a major concern for the state.
Hawaii had 51 homeless people for every 10,000 residents last year, the highest ratio of any state.
Officials estimate Hawaii needs about 65,000 housing units more than it currently has.