KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office will not handle the case of a police officer accused of taking drug evidence because the office has identified conflicts with the investigation.

West Hawaii Today reports that officials decided on Tuesday to send the case to another county. The state Department of the Attorney General will determine which county will prosecute the case.

The Hawaii Police Department released information last week that a former county officer was a person of interest after drugs were found missing from evidence. The initial investigation began in October 2017.

Authorities say cocaine recovered as evidence in 2014 was found to be lighter than reported during its initial recovery.

The officer in question was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay. The officer has since retired from the department.

