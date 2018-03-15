HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Police Department has announced that a former employee is under investigation after police discovered missing drug evidence last fall.

The department said on Thursday that it started its investigation in October 2017 after personnel discovered a portion of cocaine seized as evidence in 2014 was missing. An employee identified as a person of interest was placed on leave without pay. Subsequent audits found that other drugs were missing from evidence, including marijuana concentrate.

Police said the employee placed on leave has since retired.

A criminal investigation has been referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

Police said they will not comment on the matter as it has been turned over to prosecutors.