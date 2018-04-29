HILO, Hawaii (AP) — After being flown to Oahu with chest pains, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has checked out of the hospital and planned to return home to the Big Island on Sunday.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Kim was discharged Friday evening after undergoing procedures. He stayed in Honolulu with his wife over the weekend.

Kim drove himself to the Hilo Medical Center Thursday morning after experiencing the pain while exercising at his home. He was then flown to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Kim has had three previous heart attacks and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe has been serving as acting mayor in Kim’s stead.

