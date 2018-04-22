LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Recovery efforts continue to help some Hawaii residents get back on their feet following a devastating flood.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Darcie Yukimura, director of community philanthropy for the nonprofit Hawaii Community Foundation, says about 30 community leaders from Kauai’s North Shore met Saturday to discuss relief efforts and direct donations and services to areas where they are most needed after last weekend’s flooding.

Yukimura says the issues include delivering food and assessing medical needs, to getting supplies into isolated areas.

Yukimura says there is also a focus on mental health during the recovery because some families that were not able to obtain flood insurance because they live in a flood zone lost everything in the storm.

