HONOLULU (AP) — A Sunset Memorial Park official says homeless people are camping in the cemetery on Oahu.

Gary Shim, who is on the cemetery’s committee and works to keep it clean, says he’s seen an influx of homeless people, abandoned vehicles and illegal drug use.

Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday that one of its reporters attempted to enter the cemetery and was approached by a man wielding a knife, telling the TV station’s staff to leave.

A resident of a neighboring senior apartment complex says the situation got worse after the Pearl Harbor Bike path was swept in August.

Scott Morishige, the governor’s homeless coordinator, said he wasn’t aware of the cemetery encampment and has since notified outreach workers about the situation.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/