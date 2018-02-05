HONOLULU (AP) — Some Hawaii lawmakers are calling for more state oversight of families who home school their children.

Hawaii News Now reported Monday that the push comes in wake of the child abuse death of 9-year-old Shaelynn Lehano.

Democrat state Sen. Kaialii Kahele of Hilo says Shaelynn’s death, as well as other cases such as that of “Peter Boy” Kema, prove that more needs to be done to ensure kids who are home-schooled are safe.

Kahele has introduced a bill that would require Child Welfare Services to conduct a child abuse and neglect inquiry into a child whose parents or legal guardian want to home school.

Home-schooling advocate Lora Burbage of Christian Homeschoolers of Hawaii says Kahele’s proposal unfairly singles out home-schooling families without including all parents of school-age children.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/